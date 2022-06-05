BMW To Unveil New M Model At 2022 Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The 2022 Goodwood Festival Of Speed will celebrate 50 years of the BMW Motorsport division, and the festivities will include the debut of a new M model. There will also be a sculpture paying homage to the vehicles in the brand's past. This year's Festival of Speed will run from Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, 26 June.

"For our 50th anniversary, we couldn't imagine a better place to celebrate our products with fans of the brand. I am particularly looking forward to unveiling a certain vehicle to the world’s public for the first time – a vehicle we have been waiting a long time for," BMW M division CEO Frank van Meel said.