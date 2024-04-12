BMW To iX EV A Major Overhaul In 2025

BMW has teased the first official images of its updated iX SUV that’s due in showrooms next year. The striking model has been a technical flagship for the company since its introduction in 2021, employing advanced manufacturing techniques to the chassis and electric powertrain. To keep the BMW iX at the top of the curve, the brand is planning a range of updates around its battery, electric motors and tech, alongside some subtle styling tweaks. Changes will start with the battery, which is said to have more cells and therefore an even higher capacity than the 111.5kWh unit fitted to today’s high-spec model. BMW hasn’t said specifically how much the battery pack will grow, but has confirmed a 10 per cent increase in overall efficiency, thanks to elements such as friction-reducing wheel bearings and lower rolling-resistance tyres.



