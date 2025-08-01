BMW Topples Lexus In US Sales But Germans Are Beat By A Tiny Brand No One Saw Coming

Now that the US subsidiaries of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and even Volvo have reported their full-year 2024 sales, we can draw the first conclusions – and they're not necessarily pretty. While General Motors rose four percent to 2.7 million units last year, and all of its brands registered good sales performances, unfortunately, they didn't share the exact tally for Cadillac – their luxury division. Instead, GM only said that Cadillac registered its best retail year since 2016 and that deliveries rose by nine percent. However, it's safe to say that – if they recaptured the lead among legacy carmakers – they would have immediately said so. On the other hand, premium brands like Audi, Volvo, BMW, or Mercedes-Benz are more transparent in relation to their performance across the critical US automotive market. So, let's start with the outside – Volvo Car USA and Canada reported sales of 138,647 vehicles for the past twelve months, a drop of 2.1 percent compared to 2023, and even though the Swedish carmaker wants to be one of the greenest brands in the world, its electrified (PHEV and EV) models only accounted for 35.4 percent of sales during the year.



