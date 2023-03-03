BMW Toys With The Idea Of A Manual Z4 m40i

Rumors of a BMW Z4 M40i with a manual transmission have been circulating the web for what seems like the vehicle’s entire lifecycle. With the recent debut of a handshaker Supra, those rumors have intensified exponentially. We initially thought the six-speed manual M40i will debut last year with the start of production of the new Z4 Facelift. But as we found out later on, that was not the case. Instead, we learned through sources, and confirmed by other industry insiders, that a 2024 was always the target date.



