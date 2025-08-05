BMW Tries To Crack The Nut On Enthusiasts That Won't Be Caught Dead In An EV

Many car manufacturers are learning that it’s easier to convince someone shopping for an affordable and efficient car to opt for an EV than it is to persuade a diehard car enthusiast to buy a car that utilizes electrification, let alone a full EV.

This shift presents a unique challenge for enthusiast brands like BMW’s M division, but the company is confident it will continue to deliver the right products for its loyal customer base as the industry makes the inevitable switch to electrification.