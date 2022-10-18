BMW Turns Back On UK Workers - EV Production To Move To China

BMW Group will reportedly stop making electric MINIs in the United Kingdom by the end of 2023 and move production to China once the next-generation Cooper SE model launches.

The German automaker has decided to make electric hatchbacks and a small electric crossover in China through its Spotlight Automotive Limited joint venture with Great Wall Motor. BMW announced in November 2021 that it would start making electric MINIs at a new plant in China's eastern province of Jiangsu from 2023. However, the automaker did not say at the time that EV production would stop in the UK.