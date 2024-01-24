BMW, VW, And Kia Become The EV Trifecta With Superbowl Ads

Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching and a handful of car manufacturers, including BMW, VW and Kia have confirmed that they will run commercials during the Big Game. However, some major brands have decided to sit out this year, including General Motors, Toyota, and Stellantis.

VW’s presence at 2024’s Super Bowl is particularly significant as it will mark the first time it runs an ad spot during the event since 2014. The German brand says the commercial will form part of its ongoing 75th anniversary celebrations in the United States, but it has not yet revealed if the commercial will be 30 seconds long or if it will be a 60-second spot.


