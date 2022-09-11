BMW Vows Not To Forget The Little Guy - Will Have Low Cost EVs

BMW is not well known for having cost-effective vehicles. However, according to the German luxury automaker’s CEO, Oliver Zipse, BMW will not abandon the lower-priced auto segment as it enters a new electric era. Are lower-priced BMW electric vehicles coming?

Talking at an event hosted by Bosch, the leading auto parts supplier, BMW’s CEO stated: We are not leaving the lower market segment. Even if you consider yourself a premium manufacturer, it is wrong to leave the lower market segment – that will be the core of your business in the future.

