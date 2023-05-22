BMW Wants To Build More Low Volume High Profit Vehicles

The BMW Concept Touring Coupe, unveiled at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este this weekend, has been so well received that the case for a low-volume production car is compelling. Equally persuasive is the argument BMW should make niche cars on a more frequent basis. And after speaking with Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW Group's Design Director, on the shores of Lake Como, we suspect that's exactly what will happen. Speaking of BMW's latest concept, the design boss said that while there are "no concrete plans to put it in production, we made an agreement before we set sail for Lake Como that if there's enough interest, we will take a look at it." Of course, it wouldn't be a full production run, though. Instead, van Hooydonk says it "could be a very low-volume version. Like 50 cars or so."



