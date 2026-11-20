BMW has started building its first American-made electric vehicle, and the company wants Washington to notice the timing. The iX5 is now rolling off the line at Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina, backed by a $1.7 billion manufacturing investment.

That spending is the centerpiece of BMW's pitch to the Trump administration for lower import tariffs. The German automaker paid more than $1 billion in US duties last year alone, even as it builds hundreds of thousands of vehicles domestically and ships many of them overseas.