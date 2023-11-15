BMW Will PAY Owners To Charge Their Vehicles

BMW has announced the availability of its smart charging service, ChargeForward, to all 48 states in the US. This proceeds the establishment of ChargeScape - a joint venture between BMW, Ford, and Honda, aiming to mitigate the collapse of America's power grid due to the increasing population of EVs.



BMW's ChargeForward aims to encourage environmentally conscious driving. It is designed to prompt electric vehicle (EV) owners to charge their cars during high renewable energy production periods or during off-peak hours. Even better, financial incentives await customers who will take advantage.









