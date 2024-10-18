BMW Will Share Neue Klasse Design And Interface With ICE Models

If you’re a fan of BMW’s design direction with the Neue Klasse concepts but find yourself less than thrilled by the electric powertrains, we have some good news for you. The Bavarian brand is rolling out this new styling language across all future models—EVs, hybrids, and yes, even good old internal combustion engines.

The next generation of BMWs will not only look similar, but they’ll also share the same high-tech, futuristic features inside, offering a nearly identical user experience no matter what’s under the hood.