Newer cars can handle over-the-air software updates. That’s a cooler way of saying that your vehicle can connect to a Wi-Fi or cellular network and download stuff. But lines of code written by humans aren’t always reliable. Fortunately, there are safety measures set in place. Here’s one – you can’t update your smart car if it’s parked uphill.



Buying a new or slightly used BMW soon? Don’t forget to park it on level ground when the time for a software update comes. Given that today’s vehicles are slowly turning into computers on wheels, you will experience at least one major over-the-air change to your vehicle’s operating system and general settings. Also, don't forget about the temperature!





