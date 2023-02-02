BMW Won't Allow EV Over The Air Updates To Be Applied When Parked On A Hill Or Cold Weather

Agent009 submitted on 2/2/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:09 AM

Views : 300 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Newer cars can handle over-the-air software updates. That’s a cooler way of saying that your vehicle can connect to a Wi-Fi or cellular network and download stuff. But lines of code written by humans aren’t always reliable. Fortunately, there are safety measures set in place. Here’s one – you can’t update your smart car if it’s parked uphill.

Buying a new or slightly used BMW soon? Don’t forget to park it on level ground when the time for a software update comes. Given that today’s vehicles are slowly turning into computers on wheels, you will experience at least one major over-the-air change to your vehicle’s operating system and general settings. Also, don't forget about the temperature!


Read Article


BMW Won't Allow EV Over The Air Updates To Be Applied When Parked On A Hill Or Cold Weather

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)