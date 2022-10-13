BMW Won't Humilate Themselves With Three or Four Cylinder M Cars

At today's media preview of the 2022 BMW M Fest at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa, BMW M boss Franciscus van Meel was vehemently opposed to the suggestion that smaller three- and four-cylinder engines could come to future M cars.

Could the straight-six could one day be replaced by a high-output three-cylinder?

"I hope that was just a rhetorical question because it's clear we're not going to do any three-cylinder engines," retorted van Meel. "We're not even going to do four-cylinder engines in high-performance cars. I know there are other companies [that] are doing that, but we're not going to do that."

