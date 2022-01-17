BMW Working On Next Generation Of Internal Combustion Engines

While many car manufacturers are going all-in on electrification and planning to stop development of new internal combustion engines, BMW has revealed that it is working on a new generation of petrol and diesel six- and eight-cylinder engines.

 

BMW development director Frank Weber made the revelation while speaking with Auto Motor und Sport, stating that the car manufacturer will need “state-of-the-art combustion engines for a few years to effectively reduce CO2 emissions in the passenger car sector globally.”



