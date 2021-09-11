BMW Working On Using Dairy Farm Waste To Generate Power For EV Charging

BMW announced today that it will expand its collaboration with dairy farms as part of its renewable energy project. Working with California Bioenergy (CalBio), the automaker works with dairy farms to generate electricity that can be used to power electric vehicles.

The brand will work with Bar 20 Dairy on a new, next-generation climate-smart dairy technology that captures methane from manure, which it then turns into electricity. It also helps reduce methane emissions, which are another major source of greenhouse gases. When combined with the energy generated it results in emissions reductions equivalent to powering over 17,000 EVs per year.



