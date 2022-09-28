BMW XM Label Red To Come With 740HP

BMW has only just revealed the new XM, but the firm may have given us an early preview of the hotter Label Red version ahead of its release in 2023. BMW Austria posted several images of the XM variant, with some key differences to the regular car. 

The Munich manufacturer hasn’t said what the XM Label Red will look like, but from the image it appears it’ll essentially be the same as the regular car, albeit with red accents around the grille, window line, shoulder line and within a new set of alloy wheels.



