BMW Z4 Production Ends After 23 Years

The BMW Z4 hit the market in an era when crossovers and SUVs were not all the rage like they are now. People still wanted drivers' cars, compact and powerful, for cruising down the coast with the wind in their hair. So, BMW took upon itself to continue the Z3 story, on the market since 1995, with the Z4 successor. The Z4 roadster (E85/E86) arrived in 2002, checking all the boxes of a driver's car. It was compact, it was light, and it had just the right powertrain and oomph. It had a wider track and a longer wheelbase than the Z4, which translated to a little more space on board. A curvy silhouette with short overhangs and muscular fenders, along with a low seating position, confirmed its sports car DNA.



