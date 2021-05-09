BMW Z8 FANS! Look FAMILIAR? IT'A NOT What You Think It Is! Take A Look To Find Out!

No double takes here: That's not an actual BMW Z8, that's an Oletha, produced by @smitve Engineering.



Smit Vehicle Engineering has re-developed the ultra-rare and highly collectible BMW Z8 into the Oletha, which incorporates a mixed modifications set through new-aged carbon fiber fusion and an engine transplant.



For starters, its carbon fiber composite body lightens the car to approx. 3,090 lbs., a savings of around 400 lbs. from the standard Z8.



Elsewhere in weight, its engine has been swapped from the Z8's E39 M5-sourced S62 with the S65B44, extracted from the E92 M3 GTS. Its higher redline and hardcore engine tune helps contribute to the Oletha's improvements over the standard Z8.



