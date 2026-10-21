BMW i3 Touring Caught Testing At The Nurburgring

BMW has so far used the i3 moniker on three different models, and the best-known was likely the original hatch. You know, the quirky-looking ride that hasn’t been a thing for a few years now. That one was made between 2013 and 2022 at the Leipzig factory in Germany, and it is estimated that some 250,000 units have seen the light of day in total. Then came the electric sedan based on the G20 BMW 3 Series. The model was known as the G28, and it was assembled exclusively for the Chinese market between 2022 and 2026.



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