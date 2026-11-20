The electric brother of the 3 Series Touring has picked up an interesting accessory. The latest prototype of the i3 Touring carries emergency vehicle lighting on its roof, something the carparazzi haven't encountered on previous test vehicles of the NA1. Obviously enough, those lights are there because the automaker is developing a new member of the BMW Authority Vehicles family. Before going any further, BMW Authority Vehicles come in many shapes and sizes. From the 1 Series all the way to the 7 Series and X7, these purpose-built machines are modified by the German manufacturer for government agencies, customs, medical, fire, and police duties. A white-painted prototype with blue roof lighting, meanwhile, suggests emergency services and police homologation.



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