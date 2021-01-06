BMW i4 And iX Debut. Five Hours Later On YouTube There Are Only About 5k Views. Does THAT Say It ALL?

BMW is proud to announce the BMW iX xDrive50. Conceived from the outset as purely electric mobility, the iX sees BMW redefining its successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept. The BMW iX has been created to provide something beyond just mobility – an exhilarating driving experience combined with a sense of well-being for both drivers and passengers all the while enjoying the journey with safety, security and in luxury. The iX xDrive50 brings together the company’s latest developments in the fields of design, sustainability, connectivity, electrification and digital services. The expertise accumulated by the BMW Group over many years in the area of sustainability has been channeled into the manufacturing of the BMW iX xDrive50. The most exacting environmental requirements have been put in place throughout the value chain and for the full life cycle of the car.



BMW is proud to announce the newest additions to the BMW i brand, the i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50 models. The i4 M50 is the first fullyelectric performance model to come from BMW M GmbH. The i4 blends the functionality and space of the gran coupe design with the instantaneous power delivery of BMW’s latest 5th generation eDrive. Class-leading driving dynamics and long-distance comfort, elegant design, uncompromising workmanship, cutting-edge user-vehicle interface and advanced infotainment and driving assistance technologies all combine to deliver a zero-emissions BMW worthy of the Ultimate Driving Machine moniker. Power is provided by BMW’s latest 5th generation eDrive technology which combines the electric motors, power electronics, charging system and high-voltage battery. The electric motor, power electronics and transmission share one compact housing while the high-voltage battery measures only 4.3-inches in height and is mounted low in the floor of the new i4 for improved vehicle agility.



