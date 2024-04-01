BMW i5 vs Tesla Model S and Mercedes EQE 53 AMG - Is There A King Amongst Them?

For as long as we can remember, the saloon class has been dominated by two German giants: Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.



As we enter the electric era, though, things are starting to change. A flood of rivals from the west, and the east, are starting to make their way into the UK market, but there's one brand which has taken Europe by storm.



Tesla has shaken up the market with the Model 3 and Model Y - which have both risen to become two of Europe's best-selling EVs - but the Model S was its first production model since the original Roadster electric sports car, and now it's back to take on the continent's biggest hitters.





