The BMW iX is clearly a very important model for the German carmaker, packed with many innovations and new technologies. One of those technologies is the new BMW Digital Key Plus, which is going to become available to customers with iPhones.

The latest incarnation of BMW’s keyless system is based on Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, which is found on the U1 chip in the Apple iPhone 11 and onwards. The all-electric BMW iX will be the carmaker’s first model to offer this feature.