The BMW iX electric crossover will reportedly get an M variant in late 2022 or 2023. It'll reportedly pack 560 horsepower (418 kilowatts), according to a new rumor from BMW Blog.

The performance EV will allegedly go by the name iX M60. In addition to the extra horsepower, it will have upgrades like suspension tweaks. The styling will also be more aggressive to accentuate the extra performance visually.