BMW iX2 Electric Test Mule Rumored To Have 300HP

You're looking at the first photos of a production-ready (ish) BMW X2 with an electric drivetrain.

Shortly after the cancellation of the F39-generation X2 to make room for the next-gen car, we theorized that the platform would be getting an electric drivetrain. Well, here it is.

We've spied test mules of the car before, but this is our first-ever look at the new iX2 in what we believe to be a primarily finalized design. The most significant giveaways here are the closed kidney grilles and a distinct lack of exhaust pipes. Our spies also reported this car was wearing an "electric vehicle" badge as required by EU regulations.



