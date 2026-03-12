BMW iX3 Demand Is Off The Charts - Factory Doubles Shifts

BMW has poured billions into bringing its Neue Klasse EVs to the market, but it seems to be paying off. The iX3 electric SUV, the first of the Neue Klasse-based EVs, is already being built in two shifts at the automaker’s new factory in Debrecen, Hungary, just a few months after it debuted in Europe.

Oliver Zipse, BMW’s CEO, said that production of the iX3 has successfully ramped up at the company’s new European plant, and that demand for the new SUV is “significantly exceeding expectations.”