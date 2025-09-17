BMW iX3 To Be The First Vehicle Built By AI

The keywords for the fresh factory in Central Europe are efficiency, sustainability, and digitalization - it's the group's first renewable energy plant and will also use AI alongside "virtual planning and testing, efficient processes and structures" as part of the strategic iFactory initiative.

Earlier in September 2025, the Bavarian automaker announced its next-generation fully electric BMW luxury compact crossover SUV, with the second-generation BMW iX3 ready to make a "stunning technological leap forward." The Neue Klasse-based model uses the sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology, a new high-voltage battery with cylindrical cells and 800-volt technology, plus the new BMW Panoramic iDrive based on BMW Operating System X.



Of course, everyone also sees the new BMW design language, which is said to be "timeless, modern and reduced," while the newly launched BMW iX3 50 xDrive, with 463 hp and 476 lb-ft of torque, integrating four "superbrains" for the driving dynamics, automated driving, infotainment and functions plus the new "Heart of Joy" with BMW Dynamic Performance Control drivetrain and driving dynamics management technology.