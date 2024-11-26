BMW's And Mini's Now Drive Themselves Though The Factory

Thousands of brand-new BMWs are rolling off the assembly lines every day without a driver behind the wheel.

That’s because the German luxury automaker has fully implemented an autonomous driving system that allows finished vehicles to drive themselves on a predefined course inside the factory.

The system, called Automated Driving In-Plant (AFW), debuted as a pilot program in 2022 at BMW’s largest European factory in Dingolfing. Now, however, the system has evolved and is ready for series production duty, according to the German carmaker.