BMW's Are Supposed To Be The Ultimate DRIVING Machines NOT People PLOWING Machines!

Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment a female motorist plowed her car into a group of New York City protesters gathered in support of people on hunger strike in an ICE detention center Friday afternoon.



Six people were injured when the driver of a dark BMW accelerated into a group of around 50 protesters at East 39th Street and Third Avenue in the heart of Manhattan just after 4 p.m. Friday.



The extent of the injuries is not clear but the NYPD said they appear to be non-life-threatening.







BREAKING MOMENT CAPTURED: A woman driving BMW car plows into crowd and injured multiple #BlackLivesMatter protestors in Manhattan.#NewYork #protest #Manhattan #BLM pic.twitter.com/m4Y2BgdNfK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 11, 2020



