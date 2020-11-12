BMW's Are Supposed To Be The Ultimate DRIVING Machines NOT People PLOWING Machines!

Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment a female motorist plowed her car into a group of New York City protesters gathered in support of people on hunger strike in an ICE detention center Friday afternoon.
Six people were injured when the driver of a dark BMW accelerated into a group of around 50 protesters at East 39th Street and Third Avenue in the heart of Manhattan just after 4 p.m. Friday.
The extent of the injuries is not clear but the NYPD said they appear to be non-life-threatening.
Read Article