BMW's Are Supposed To Be The Ultimate DRIVING Machines NOT People PLOWING Machines!

Agent001 submitted on 12/11/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:49:43 PM

Views : 528 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment a female motorist plowed her car into a group of New York City protesters gathered in support of people on hunger strike in an ICE detention center Friday afternoon.



Six people were injured when the driver of a dark BMW accelerated into a group of around 50 protesters at East 39th Street and Third Avenue in the heart of Manhattan just after 4 p.m. Friday.

The extent of the injuries is not clear but the NYPD said they appear to be non-life-threatening. 





Read Article


BMW's Are Supposed To Be The Ultimate DRIVING Machines NOT People PLOWING Machines!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)