BMW's Australian CEO Claims It Is Designing Car for Owners That Multitask While Driving - Shouldn't Driving Be Your ONLY Focus?

BMW is doubling down on a nearly buttonless interior for its Neue Klasse lineup — the i3 sedan, iX3, and X5/iX5 — and the company's justification is generational. BMW Group Australia CEO Vikram Pawah put it plainly in a recent interview: younger drivers, those 45 and under, are already living in a voice-and-touch world, and BMW's interiors should reflect that. "They want things done quickly and they're multitasking," Pawah said.

It's a confident position. It's also one that runs headlong into a body of highway-safety research suggesting that touchscreens and voice interfaces — the very tools BMW is betting on — carry measurable distraction costs that physical buttons largely avoid.