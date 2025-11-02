BMW's Centerlock Wheel Option Will Set You Back $20,000

BMW’s centerlock wheels are finally here, and by here, we mean available in North America for the first time. The automaker introduced them in November 2023 for the G8X M cars, but BMW didn’t initially offer them in the US. The wheels themselves aren’t too expensive—$6,696. However, the extra hardware and tools required add nearly $13,000 to the price tag, putting the total cost near the $20,000 mark. The wheels require new hubs, according to BMW Blog that first reported their availability. The kit costs $11,037.90, but BMW also suggests you need a release tool ($567), a centerlock wheel socket ($323), and a torque wrench up to at least 738 pound-feet ($1,270) to complete the job.



