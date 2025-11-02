BMW's Centerlock Wheel Option Will Set You Back $20,000

Agent009 submitted on 2/11/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:21:26 AM

Views : 160 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

BMW’s centerlock wheels are finally here, and by here, we mean available in North America for the first time. The automaker introduced them in November 2023 for the G8X M cars, but BMW didn’t initially offer them in the US. The wheels themselves aren’t too expensive—$6,696. However, the extra hardware and tools required add nearly $13,000 to the price tag, putting the total cost near the $20,000 mark.
 
The wheels require new hubs, according to BMW Blog that first reported their availability. The kit costs $11,037.90, but BMW also suggests you need a release tool ($567), a centerlock wheel socket ($323), and a torque wrench up to at least 738 pound-feet ($1,270) to complete the job.


Read Article


BMW's Centerlock Wheel Option Will Set You Back $20,000

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)