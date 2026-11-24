BMW can barely keep up with demand for the iX3 electric crossover, and it’s already adding a second model at its new plant in Debrecen, Hungary. After getting over 100,000 orders in Europe for the iX3, the coupe-like iX4 has started rolling off the assembly line alongside its more conventional-looking sibling. The move comes after several record-setting performances from BMW. The new facility in Debrecen, the first one that started churning out Neue Klasse-based EVs, went down in history for the fastest production ramp of any new BMW Group factory, with just eight months needed to achieve mass production at a sustained pace.



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