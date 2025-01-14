BMW's M Performance Division Sold Over 200,000 Vehicles In 2024

2024 was a record-breaking year at BMW M GmbH, for the go-faster division moved precisely 206,582 vehicles. BMW says that it's a new all-time high, as well as the 13th record-breaking year in a row for M GmbH.

Once again, the i4 M50 proved to be M's best-selling model despite not being an M Performance vehicle rather than a true M. Speaking of M and M Performance vehicles, the ratio is 66,805 versus 139,777 examples.

When it comes to internal combustion and electrified vehicles, the German company reported massive gains for a plethora of models, including a whopping 64 percent sales increase for the revised M2. Another significant gain is 57 percent for the M3 Touring, a family-oriented bruiser that sadly isn't offered in the United States of America.