BMW's M Performance Division Sold Over 200,000 Vehicles In 2024

Agent009 submitted on 1/14/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:02 AM

Views : 200 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

2024 was a record-breaking year at BMW M GmbH, for the go-faster division moved precisely 206,582 vehicles. BMW says that it's a new all-time high, as well as the 13th record-breaking year in a row for M GmbH.
 
Once again, the i4 M50 proved to be M's best-selling model despite not being an M Performance vehicle rather than a true M. Speaking of M and M Performance vehicles, the ratio is 66,805 versus 139,777 examples.
 
When it comes to internal combustion and electrified vehicles, the German company reported massive gains for a plethora of models, including a whopping 64 percent sales increase for the revised M2. Another significant gain is 57 percent for the M3 Touring, a family-oriented bruiser that sadly isn't offered in the United States of America.


Read Article


BMW's M Performance Division Sold Over 200,000 Vehicles In 2024

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)