BMW's M2 To Be Available With Explosive New Colors

Images of the G87 BMW M2's long-rumored new Individual color options have appeared on the Bimmerpost forum, reportedly thanks to a dealer leak. The images show the sports coupé in virtual render form, so they likely come from the online configurator or an order guide. Last month, a report emerged claiming that four of the new Individual colors for the updated M2 would be Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Sao Paulo Yellow, and Vegas Red Metallic. Months earlier, in January, we were told to expect as many as seven new shades for the G87, and some of the hues leaked then are among those we get to see here.



