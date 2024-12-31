BMW's M4 May No Longer Have An ICE Option

It's no secret that BMW's go-faster division is developing both internal combustion and electric versions of the next-generation M3. But for the next-generation M4, electrons will purportedly have to make do in lieu of the S58 twin-turbo sixer we all know and love.

According to BMW Blog, the newcomer is codenamed ZA2. The cited publication expects the all-electric M4 to launch after 2028. With the NA2 i4 coupe and NA3 i4 convertible believed to enter series production sometime in the latter half of 2028, the M4 should hit dealer lots by decade's end.

BMW Blog does not mention a convertible-bodied M4. If there's a case to be made for such a vehicle, its codename should be ZA3. If you're curious about ZA1 and ZA0, those internal designations are reserved for the all-electric M3 Sedan and M3 Touring.