BMW’s Neue Klasse X5 Will No Longer Have Split Tailgate

The next round of BMW reveals was always going to stir something up, and this one already has. The brand’s U.S. dealers have now seen the next-generation X5 and X7 in the metal, and like a good deal of recent BMW product, the cars look set to divide opinion. The headline from the room is that the new X5 drops one of its more useful party tricks. While presenting more than a dozen new vehicles for the BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce brands to dealers in Nashville, attendees have confirmed the new X5 will lose the useful split tailgate of the current model. This appeared to be the case when leaked images of the new X5 surfaced a couple of months ago, but this is our first time receiving confirmation.



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