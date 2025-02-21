BMW's New Electric Technology To Filter Down To Mini And Rolls Royce

Agent009 submitted on 2/21/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:50:15 AM

Views : 234 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We’re still waiting to see the first production-ready BMW based on the firm’s Neue Klasse platform - but plans are already in motion to expand the German firm’s latest technology to MINI and Rolls-Royce. 
 
Speaking to Auto Express at a recent Neue Klasse event, Dr Joachim Post - member of the board at BMW and head of purchasing and supplying - said: “When we start a new technology, we look at every opportunity. In general [with] the technology we develop for Neue Klasse, our interest is to spread that through the portfolio and make it feasible for all cars - whether that’s Rolls-Royce or MINI.”


Read Article


BMW's New Electric Technology To Filter Down To Mini And Rolls Royce

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)