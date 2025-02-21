BMW's New Electric Technology To Filter Down To Mini And Rolls Royce

We’re still waiting to see the first production-ready BMW based on the firm’s Neue Klasse platform - but plans are already in motion to expand the German firm’s latest technology to MINI and Rolls-Royce.

Speaking to Auto Express at a recent Neue Klasse event, Dr Joachim Post - member of the board at BMW and head of purchasing and supplying - said: “When we start a new technology, we look at every opportunity. In general [with] the technology we develop for Neue Klasse, our interest is to spread that through the portfolio and make it feasible for all cars - whether that’s Rolls-Royce or MINI.”