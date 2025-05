It’s been a year since BMW unveiled the stunning Skytop concept, and in recent months, the car has been spotted during testing ahead of its expected limited production run. Now, BMW appears poised to reveal a shooting brake version of the handsome two-door, and what appear to be official images have already surfaced online ahead of its world premiere this weekend. In an age where surprise reveals are rare, this one slipping out early doesn’t come as much of a shock.



