BMW's New i4 Makes A Debut At Annual Conference - Is It Us? Or Does It Look Like A Lexus To You Too?

At today's BMW Group Annual Conference the upcoming BMW i4 was revealed. "With its sporty looks, best in class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric," said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales. The BMW i4 is a fully electric 4 door Gran Coupé and will enter the market during the course of 2021, including a BMW M Performance model. Its refined balance of BMW typical sportiness, comfort and sustainable performance are unique in its segment. The BMW i4 model line will be available in different versions covering ranges of up to 590km (WLTP) and up to 300 miles* (EPA). With a power output of up to 390kW / 530HP the BMW i4 can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in around 4 seconds.








































