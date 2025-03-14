BMW's Revolutionary Neue Klasse Models Ready To Launch Later This Year

A revolutionary new era of BMW design and technology is about to commence, as the company prepares to launch its next-generation ‘Neue Klasse’ models, starting with the all-new BMW iX3 electric SUV later this year, and the latest iteration of the ever-faithful 3 Series not far behind.

Heavily camouflaged prototypes of these pivotal new models have been out testing in extreme weather conditions, specifically the blazing heat of South Africa and the freezing cold in northern Sweden.

But we already have a clear idea of what these cars look like, thanks to the Vision Neue Klasse X concept and the Neue Klasse sedan concept. We’ve seen inside too, after a preview of BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive system, but here we’re taking a deep dive into what will power BMW’s next-generation electric cars.