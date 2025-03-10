BMW's X1 to Get A Massive Overhaul To Compete Against Audi And Mercedes

We’ve spied a comprehensively updated BMW iX1, which will introduce the brand’s ‘Neue Klasse’ design and interior tech to the model much sooner than we expected. The Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and Mercedes GLA rival has been a big success for BMW, but the company is readying a major overhaul for the small SUV despite it still being relatively new. BMW introduced the iX1 in 2022, but as these images of a car testing in Germany show, its mid-cycle update will extend to more than just a change of headlights and bumpers. Instead, a more comprehensive update to the Neue Klasse era of design and technology looks to be on the cards.



