BMW's i3 Neue Klasse Will Get A Touring Version

Electric cars are no longer just science projects or niche status symbols, and BMW clearly knows it. As expected, the new all-electric Neue Klasse sedan from BMW will revive the i3 nameplate, but it will look and feel very different from the quirky original hatch that launched back in 2013. This time, BMW is aiming the new i3 squarely at the Tesla Model 3, and it might just become the most important vehicle in BMW’s next generation of EVs. BMW has confirmed that it will kick off the Neue Klasse era with the second-generation iX3, which has already been previewed by a concept. Once the iX3 arrives, BMW will follow it up with the new i3. Interestingly, the i3 will not just be offered as a traditional sedan, but will also come in a Touring estate version for those who still appreciate a good wagon.



Read Article