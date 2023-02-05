BMW's iX2 To Start Production Later This Year

The Regensburg plant has been at the forefront of the company's electric push, producing electric vehicles and e-drive components. Since the fall of last year, the facility has made over 30,000 electric components, with countless more planned for the future. Hundreds of jobs have already been created thanks to the transition, with BMW saying that most are future-proofed thanks to the malleability of the facility. As for the iX2, we still haven't seen the car uncovered, but from all of the spy shots we've seen of it and the regular X2, it will utilize a fastback crossover design, growing in size compared to the previous generation X2



