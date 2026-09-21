BMW's iX3 European Factory Goes Into Overdrive To Meet Demand

BMW’s bet with the ground-up Neue Klasse platform seems to be paying off. After seeing demand for the new iX3 electric crossover go off the charts much faster than anticipated, the German automaker has added a third and final shift at the new factory in Debrecen, Hungary, that handles the EV’s production. In other words, the new plant is now running around the clock to cater to the 100,000 orders that have been placed in Europe alone since the SUV’s debut last year. According to the Bavarian automaker, 50,000 iX3s have already rolled off the assembly line at its $2.3 billion (€2 billion) facility, which means another 50,000 still need to be built.



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