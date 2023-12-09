BMW's iX5 Hydrogen Tries To Succeed Where EV's Fail - In The Extreme Heat

During the day, the temperature goes as high as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius) in Dubai. It sounds like the perfect place for BMW to take their hydrogen-powered iX5 for some hot-weather testing. Besides, sand, dust, significant fluctuations in humidity, and gradients are also factors that are worth putting the car against before it enters production. It is the first time the iX5 has gone to the United Arab Emirates, and the German carmaker claims it passed the test with flying colors. The BMW development team wants to check how cooling is performed at such high temperatures and to make sure that, in extreme conditions, performance and range are not affected.



Read Article