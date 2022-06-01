BOLD WORDS! "Owning A Car Is Outdated '20th-Century Thinking." Is She RIGHT Or Just ANOTHER Crazy COMMUNIST?

Junior transport minister Trudy Harrison, 45, told a sustainability conference owning a car was outdated '20th-century thinking' and the country should move to 'shared mobility' to cut carbon emissions.



Almost 80 per cent of households in the UK own a car according to figures by Statista for 2020.



Junior transport minister Trudy Harrison, 45, told a sustainability conference owning a car was outdated '20th-century thinking' and the country should move to 'shared mobility' to cut carbon emissions.



Almost 80 per cent of households in the UK own a car according to figures by Statista for 2020.



Yet she added: 'Many things seem far fetched until they aren't and I believe the same is true for shared mobility.



Cars are responsible for approximately 13 per cent of Britain's greenhouse gas emissions.



Spies, is she right or just another crazy Communist?









Read Article