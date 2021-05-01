BOOM! Singer Busts Into The New Year With The Radical Porsche 911 All-Terrain Competition Study!

The All-terrain Competition Study has been undertaken by Singer, in partnership with renowned 911 rally specialist Richard Tuthill, in response to the request from their client for modifications to his air-cooled Porsche 911 that would enable the car to compete in off-road racing and to demonstrate extensive all-terrain exploration capabilities.



To highlight the broad repertoire of the ACS, the client has commissioned two machines, one -in Singer’s iconic Parallax White -focused on high-speed desert rallying and a second–in Corsica Red -configured for high-speed, high-grip tarmac events and disciplines.Porsche 911s prepared by UK-based off-road competition specialist Richard Tuthill have dominated rally events for decades, with recent victory in the 2019 East African Safari Classic marking a remarkable 4th win in the grueling 5000km event across Kenya and Tanzania.



These successes sit alongside deep expertise from the world of WRC competition and events such as the Paris-Dakar.







Modification services developed for the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer –All-terrain Competition Study include:



•Off-road competition capability, conceived with events such as the Baja 1000 and Dakar Rally in mind, but suitable for a range of surfaces

•Dramatically increased ride height, suspension travel and overall strength

•Carbon fiber body panels suited to quick replacement and easy underbody access•Permanent AWD

•A twin-turbocharged, 3.6L, air-cooled flat-six with power starting at 450hp.•Sequential racing transmission with front, centre and rear limited-slip differentials.





Summary Technical Specifications



•1990 Type 964 Porsche 911

•Core strengthening to monocoque for heavy duty off-road use, carbon fiber body panels and off-road race modifications including:



Suspension, wheels and brakes



•Specialised long-travel suspension with twin, 5-way adjustable dampers per corner

•(8 dampers total).

•Forged aluminium 8x16” wheels with BF Goodrich All-Terrain tyres.•4-piston, monobloc steel disc brakes with hydraulic handbrake.



Engine



•3.6L twin turbo-charged, air-cooled, Porsche flat-six.

•Water-to-air intercoolers, with individual-bank charge coolers housed within the plenum and cooled by clamshell-mounted radiator.

•Tuned for the demands of each event, power starts at 450hp and 420lb ft torque•5-speed sequential dog-box enabling flat-shifting. Manual and paddle-shift capable.

•Permanent AWD.

•Front, centre and rear, mechanical, plated limited-slip differentials.



Additional Specialised Equipment:



•Long-range fuel tank.

•2 x full-size spare race wheelsand tyresin front trunk area and rear storage area.

•Full FIA specification roll cage.•Bespoke competition seats with FIA certification•Rehydration system for driver and navigator•State-of-the-art GPS race navigation system

















































































