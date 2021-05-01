BOOM! Singer Busts Into The New Year With The Radical Porsche 911 All-Terrain Competition Study!

The All-terrain Competition Study has been undertaken by Singer, in partnership with renowned 911 rally specialist Richard Tuthill, in response to the request from their client for modifications to his air-cooled Porsche 911 that would enable the car to compete in off-road racing and to demonstrate extensive all-terrain exploration capabilities.
To highlight the broad repertoire of the ACS, the client has commissioned two machines, one -in Singer’s iconic Parallax White -focused on high-speed desert rallying and a second–in Corsica Red -configured for high-speed, high-grip tarmac events and disciplines.Porsche 911s prepared by UK-based off-road competition specialist Richard Tuthill have dominated rally events for decades, with recent victory in the 2019 East African Safari Classic marking a remarkable 4th win in the grueling 5000km event across Kenya and Tanzania.
These successes sit alongside deep expertise from the world of WRC competition and events such as the Paris-Dakar.
Modification services developed for the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer –All-terrain Competition Study include:
•Off-road competition capability, conceived with events such as the Baja 1000 and Dakar Rally in mind, but suitable for a range of surfaces
•Dramatically increased ride height, suspension travel and overall strength
•Carbon fiber body panels suited to quick replacement and easy underbody access•Permanent AWD
•A twin-turbocharged, 3.6L, air-cooled flat-six with power starting at 450hp.•Sequential racing transmission with front, centre and rear limited-slip differentials.
Summary Technical Specifications
•1990 Type 964 Porsche 911
•Core strengthening to monocoque for heavy duty off-road use, carbon fiber body panels and off-road race modifications including:
Suspension, wheels and brakes
•Specialised long-travel suspension with twin, 5-way adjustable dampers per corner
•(8 dampers total).
•Forged aluminium 8x16” wheels with BF Goodrich All-Terrain tyres.•4-piston, monobloc steel disc brakes with hydraulic handbrake.
Engine
•3.6L twin turbo-charged, air-cooled, Porsche flat-six.
•Water-to-air intercoolers, with individual-bank charge coolers housed within the plenum and cooled by clamshell-mounted radiator.
•Tuned for the demands of each event, power starts at 450hp and 420lb ft torque•5-speed sequential dog-box enabling flat-shifting. Manual and paddle-shift capable.
•Permanent AWD.
•Front, centre and rear, mechanical, plated limited-slip differentials.
Additional Specialised Equipment:
•Long-range fuel tank.
•2 x full-size spare race wheelsand tyresin front trunk area and rear storage area.
•Full FIA specification roll cage.•Bespoke competition seats with FIA certification•Rehydration system for driver and navigator•State-of-the-art GPS race navigation system