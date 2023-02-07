BOOM! Tesla Sets Off The 4th OF July FIREWORKS With ALL-TIME Record Deliveries.

They just keep moving further and further away from the competition.



Basically, in two quarters of 23 they did as many deliveries as all of 2022.











Tesla reports new production record of 479,700 and record deliveries of 466,140 for 23Q2. The growth in deliveries is 10% QoQ and 83% YoY. The Tesla fleet reaches 4.5m cars. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/wdXiLlBpTq — Roland Pircher (@piloly) July 2, 2023



