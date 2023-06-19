BOXY SUV'S: Divisive American Obsession Or Just Plain USEFUL And SMART? Next Up The 2024 Lexus GX And Soon The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe? Can You DEFEND It?

The love affair between American drivers and boxy SUVs remains strong. Just look how crazy people are going over the 2024 Lexus GX. But what the media is forgetting is Lexus isn’t breaking any ground here. The upcoming 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe will follow the ‘boxy is good’ trend as well.



We broke this story back in February showing a much stockier looking Santa Fe.



Boxy SUVs have stood the test of time in the American automotive landscape due to their distinct charm. With their upright stance, robust lines, and commanding presence on the road, these vehicles exude confidence and evoke a sense of adventure. Americans appreciate the utilitarian nature of boxy SUVs, as they offer generous cargo space and the ability to tackle various terrains effortlessly.

















Who will be the NEXT to go BOXY in this competitive space? And is BOXY good to YOU? Isn't also interesting the shot of the Santa Fe is the same color Lexus used on the launch GX?





